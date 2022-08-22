Kristi for Governor Issues Statement on Government Accountability Board’s Illegal Action
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, in response to the actions taken by the Government Accountability Board (GAB), Kristi for Governor Communications Director Ian Fury issued the following statement:
“The actions taken by the GAB today did not follow state law or precedent. They have yet to point to one single statute the Governor has violated in either of these complaints.
“These complaints are all political and filed by a disgraced former attorney general who literally killed a man, lied about it, and tried to cover it up. Governor Noem was the first to call him out for this, and he filed these complaints in retaliation.
“It is unfortunate the board chose not to bring this charade to an end today. Kassidy Peters did not receive any special treatment, and Governor Noem followed the law, period!”
2 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Issues Statement on Government Accountability Board’s Illegal Action”
This is copied from a comment on another blog.
Jason Ravnsborg looked down at the speedometer as he was transitioning between speed zones, and Joe Boever entered the driving lane to commit suicide. Joe’s impact with the extreme right side of the car angled it suddenly onto the shoulder, and Jason reflexively swerved back to the left before he could even process what was happening.
The collision ten feet outside the white line happened when Joe’s body came off the hood. That’s why all of the blood from that collision was on the bottom right side of the car, with none of it on the top of the car. It didn’t angle the car into the ditch because Joe’s body already had westward momentum and because Jason was already swerving back to the left.
Why would Governor Noem say the collision on the extreme right side of the car roughly a foot from the edge of the pavement didn’t angle it into the ditch?
Why would she say the amputation of Joe’s leg didn’t leave any blood on the top of the car?
She was relying on the conclusions drawn by every crash reconstruction expert and every law enforcement officer who investigated the scene.
People forget she had a good relationship with Ravnsborg prior to that.
Whether you agree with her as the Ravnsborg or not, it’s pretty clear that Ravnsborg is motivated in this matter by vengeance, not justice.