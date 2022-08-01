Kristi for Governor Launches “Get the Word Out” Ad Buy

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a multi-week, six-figure ad buy called “Get the Word Out” as part of Governor Kristi Noem’s reelection efforts.

“Kristi, people need to know all the good news in South Dakota!” says Corinne Arnold, Governor Kristi Noem’s mom. She highlights Governor Noem’s “Open for Business” policies, South Dakota’s strongest economy in America, and the state’s record low unemployment rate.

“Together, we’ve made South Dakota stronger than ever, no matter how you say it,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

Under Governor Noem’s unwavering conservative leadership, South Dakota is thriving. Because of the Governor’s refusal to accept one-size-fits-all, big government overreach, South Dakota has the number one economy in the nation, leads the nation in personal income growth, ranks second for inbound moving, and our schoolchildren lead the nation in educational outcomes.

I couldn’t be more proud of everything that Kristi has done for South Dakota. I am her mom… but I know I’m not the only one that texts my friends about all the great things happening here in South Dakota! pic.twitter.com/sVwKo6I5s5 — Corinne Arnold (@GovsMom) August 1, 2022