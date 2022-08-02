Kristi for Governor Launches JamieandJoe.com

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched JamieandJoe.com, a website that shows how closely Representative Jamie Smith aligns with President Joe Biden and how out of touch he is with South Dakota values.

The website quotes Rep. Jamie Smith on his admiration for President Biden: “We desperately need a candidate who can bring strong, steady leadership to the White House – that’s Joe Biden…. Joe represents the best of America.” Only 39% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden, according to a compilation of approval polls.

The website also points out Jamie Smith’s “F” rating from the NRA, his record of raising taxes, his support for Biden’s open border policy, his agenda to indoctrinate our children, his bowing to the leftist mob, and his opposition to securing our elections.

Find out more at JamieandJoe.com.

###