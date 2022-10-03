Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “Cutting Taxes. Saving Families.”
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – This past weekend, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a multi-week six figure ad buy called “Cutting. Saving Families.” The ad features Governor Noem’s promise to deliver the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries.
“Under Joe Biden, prices on essentials goods and groceries are skyrocketing,” the ad says, highlighting that milk prices have increased 20%, beef prices have increased 25%, and egg prices have increased 113% since President Biden took office. These data points are according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
“It’s my job as Governor to protect [families],” Governor Kristi Noem says in the ad. “I am promising that we will repeal the grocery food tax and deliver the largest tax cut in the history of the state of South Dakota.” Governor Noem’s remarks were taken from her announcement of the tax cut at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City last Wednesday.
Eliminating the grocery sales tax reduces the tax burden on South Dakotans by $100 million.
You can learn more about Governor Noem’s promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries here.
6 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “Cutting Taxes. Saving Families.””
Joe Biden made her do it.
Governor Noem is an innovator and thought leader. I am so glad she came up with this idea of eliminating taxes on groceries. My family and I will celebrate with some tax free Old Dutch Potato Chips with the Ripple mated to some Tax free Top of the Tater Sour Cream while enjoying a tax free glass of ice cold milk. Thank you Governor Noem!
She is a “thought leader”? Her opponent proposed it last year. I think you’re being generous.
Or… was that sarcasm? Hard to tell these days.
Conservatives lead my friend. Libbies follow. Try to keep up!
Well said.
Don’t forget the cheese dip. Biden always forgets the cheese dip .. or he is the cheese dip .. one of the three .. at least that’s how I remember it, anyway.
C’mon, man!