Kristi for Governor Launches New Ad: “Girls Dream”

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Yesterday, the Kristi for Governor campaign launched a new ad called “Girls Dream.” The ad features Riley Gaines, a twelve-time All-American female swimmer who was forced to compete against a biological male at the NCAA National Championships.

“I’ve worked hard to accomplish my dream, becoming a twelve-time All-American swimmer. But for girls across America, that dream is being stolen by men competing in women’s sports,” Riley Gaines says in the ad. “And the extreme left supports it, like Jamie Smith… he even voted in favor of it, jeopardizing girls’ sports. Kristi Noem stood up for us, passing the toughest law in the country to defend female sports. I trust Governor Noem to fight for girls across South Dakota.”

Earlier this year, Governor Kristi Noem signed the toughest law in the nation to protect fairness in girls’ sports, SB 46. It was the first bill that she signed in 2022. Jamie Smith, the Governor’s opponent, voted against that bill in the state legislature.

Riley Gaines has previously declared that she felt “extreme discomfort” when she was forced to share a locker room with a biological male.

