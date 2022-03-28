Kristi for Governor Statement On House Impeachment Committee’s Failures

STATEMENT

March 28, 2022

Kristi for Governor Spokesman Joe Desilets released the following statement in response to the House Impeachment Committee’s recommendation against the impeachment of Attorney General Ravnsborg:

Public Safety Secretary Price summarized the situation in front of the House Select Committee on Impeachment perfectly when he stated “The Attorney General’s actions throughout the investigation, the findings from our review of the crash events, along with the context provided by the pre- and post-crash behaviors draw the conclusion that he is unfit to hold the position as the chief law enforcement officer for the state of South Dakota.”

By not recommending his removal from office, these House members have made it clear that they are more concerned with the protection of one of their own than they are about the conduct of our state’s top law enforcement officer and holding him to account. The people of South Dakota deserve better. The full House will have the opportunity in the coming days to correct the failures of this committee and I hope that they take their duty seriously and do what is right in this matter.