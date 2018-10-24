Kristi Noem Fact Check Gnomes recap the Gubernatorial Debate

From my mailbox:
Well… I think there’s one way to sum up our fact check of the KELOLAND Debate: Billie Sutton says one thing, but his record shows something completely different.
Billie Sutton Says One Thing: “I am pro-life.”
But Does Another:
- Held fundraiser with Planned Parenthood’s leadership
- First hire was a pro-choice Lt. Governor
- Opposed stricter penalties on those performing abortions on pain-capable unborn babies
Billie Says One Thing: “I did not support legislation legalizing marijuana.”
But Does Another:
- Sponsored a bill that would make it legal for someone to have marijuana in their system
- Sponsored a bill to allow people from out of state to legally possess and use small amounts of marijuana if they hold a medical cannabis card from another state
Billie Says One Thing: “My opponent says I support a state income tax.”
But Does Another: Nope… It was Billie Sutton who proposed a state income tax.
Billie Says One Thing: “We need to make sure we have an … accountable government.”
But Does Another: But when Billie had the chance to provide oversight over GEAR UP, he didn’t ask the tough questions. Instead, he took $11,000 in campaign contributions from the defense attorneys.
Here are some of the things Kristi talked about:
So, I think she really blew it at the end when she more or less said that she would not live in the Governor’s mansion. But when you are a congresswoman who uses her Capitol Hill office as her apartment, then I guess we should already know that she is really not keen on being a full-time public official….
#PartTimeKristi
Well, it was pretty obvious who will best fill the role of our next governor. Who was stronger, wiser, the biggest visionary, the one with a plan, the most experienced and has and will utilize the most resources to lead and improve our state? Obviously, Kristi Noem. Governor Noem.
Billie Sutton said what he stands for and where he sits foundationally. To call this good young man a liar (to his face) is just crooked campaigning. #LyinKristie #LyinTrump
1. Billy ‘was’ serious when he asked ‘why aren’t we talking about an income tax.’ The people who responded were the ones joking about it, not Billy. 2. He did a poll to try to get support for an income tax. 3. He’s the democrat LEADER (of 6 people) in the senate and it’s in the DEMOCRAT’s PLATFORM. 4. He said he Likes Bernie’s ‘policies’…. and Bernie said he ‘will’ raise taxes. 5. Billy says it ‘dangerous’ to make any pledge. So he took a pledge when he was sworn into the Senate, didn’t he? Stop trying to defend Billy the Kid on this issue. He’s playing hide & seek and she keeps finding him. She wants people to know the truth, so he loses by not admitting that he seriously has considered an income tax. Tired of Billy’s story time trying to portray himself as an honest country boy. Kristi went through tough times as well, is a ranch girl through & through, was in rodeo herself, a 4-H leader, Sunday School teacher and so much more. She’s as honest as the day is long and makes no bones about anything. Kristi has the honesty and integrity we need in our next governor. A vote for Billy Sutton is a vote for his liberal wife running our state. Now, that’s dangerous!
Kristi likes to cut taxes and raise the federal deficit….
Kristi noem is a show poney, when delmont had their tornado she showed up and the first question she asked was “were are the TV crews” did two interviews never stayed for town meeting. John thune was there most of the day. Hard for her to have any creditability on taxes and balanced budgets when she was just part of a 760 billion dollar defict.
exactly, she will sign off on any tax proposed by her Republican controlled house and senate.
The very first piece of campaign literature I received from Kristi Noem was a highly dishonest smear of Rep. Herseth. It inflated spending numbers and double-counted spending with debt ceiling votes. She has not gotten better since. To call her ‘as honest as the day is long’ is highly inaccurate.
Typical negative and catty Noem debate. So instead of the expected Hillary jab,she chose the Bernie jab. She was frothing at the mouth to start the attacks.
It is clear who wins on decency.
Yeah- Kristi looked kind of pathetic for being the “front runner”. There was no Midwest nice in her or really any class at all. He took the high road and disagreed without being disagreeable.
She’s no Thune by any means.
well Thune wasn’t the greatest public speaker at the beginning either, now he’s came along, although I wish he’d frickin’ stand up to some of these pigs in washington, especially the delusional senate leader.
Simple choice. Leadership experience vs lack of. Vote Noem!
If Kristie insists on telling stories contrary to what Billie testifies to, she needs documentation. She needs to say, “On this day, at this time in the legislature, Mr. Sutton is on record as saying and proposing this or that.” Just saying that he’s a liar about taxes or abortion or marijuana has no credibility. Everything she claims would be written down officially and on the record. She’s had months and a big staff to research these claims if they’re true.
Did you just get here? I noticed you skipped right over the article too.
You do know what it means when someone sponsors a bill, right? In Sutton’s own words and voting record and yet you still deny, deny, deny. You followed Jenny right over the cliff, well done.
I cant figure out how Billie can sit there and tell her “thats not true” when anyone with some computer knowledge can look at his voting record and see for thenselves where he stands! The liar isnt Noem.. its him and his cowboy hat. Unreal. He is playing everyone for fools.
Ya so it’s pretty laughable when kristi tries to blame gear up on billie. She was in the legislature during the eb 5 debacle and did nothing. She was to busy voting to close our small schools down supporting rounds idiotic law. She brags about the farm bill the only thing she did in the last farm bill is make sure the crop insurance scam continues, because her husband sells crop insurance. If you want to talk about Bernie Sanders socialism let’s talk about tax payer funded crop insurance.
Who fact checked her? Currently and over the span of her “government” service? Billie is the most middle road politician we’ve seen in a long time. Why are you unwilling to meet halfway?
Look, I served with Billie for a number of years. When he’s started talking about all the laws he passed or pushed it puzzled me because I had no recollection of any of them so I went back through his list of bills sponsored in the years he served and found same as nothing.
The only person that is distorting Billies voting record is Billie.
Who fact checks you, RJ? Wasn’t it you who said the GOP is racist and homophobic? How is it that you’re able to handle the conflict encountered when you find out an immigrant, POC and/or a LGBT person supports the GOP? Must be tough.
So he mentioned an income tax once During a political meeting, so that means he forever supports one? good grief.
what is so bad about marijuana?! i don’t understand the R’s position on this…. Its like they want to control every aspect of my life. Oh wait they always have! Thanks you wankers! Don’t tread on me! Vote 3rd party!
Why don’t you liberals go post on your own blog? Kristi dominated this debate and yes Billie is a nice guy … just not the person to run SD!