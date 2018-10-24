Kristi Noem Fact Check Gnomes recap the Gubernatorial Debate

From my mailbox:

Well… I think there’s one way to sum up our fact check of the KELOLAND Debate: Billie Sutton says one thing, but his record shows something completely different.

Billie Sutton Says One Thing: “I am pro-life.”

But Does Another:

Held fundraiser with Planned Parenthood’s leadership

First hire was a pro-choice Lt. Governor

Opposed stricter penalties on those performing abortions on pain-capable unborn babies

Billie Says One Thing: “I did not support legislation legalizing marijuana.”

But Does Another:

Sponsored a bill that would make it legal for someone to have marijuana in their system

Sponsored a bill to allow people from out of state to legally possess and use small amounts of marijuana if they hold a medical cannabis card from another state

Billie Says One Thing: “My opponent says I support a state income tax.”

But Does Another: Nope… It was Billie Sutton who proposed a state income tax.

Billie Says One Thing: “We need to make sure we have an … accountable government.”

But Does Another: But when Billie had the chance to provide oversight over GEAR UP, he didn’t ask the tough questions. Instead, he took $11,000 in campaign contributions from the defense attorneys.

Here are some of the things Kristi talked about:

