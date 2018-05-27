Kristi Noem for Governor Ad – Marty Jackley: Not so tough on crime

In the race for governor, the Kristi Noem campaign started running a hard-hitting ad against her opponent, Attorney General Marty Jackley, late last week challenging him on his record with the tagline “Marty Jackley – Not so tough on crime.”
I managed to obtain a copy of it which isn’t publicly available on-line anywhere else, so if you haven’t seen it yet, here’s your exclusive look:
Is this going to ratchet up the body blows as we go into the last week of campaigning? Sound off in the comment section!
Reeks of desperation. #sad
Every time there’s a Kristi post, you’re here with the same comment “Desperate. Sad” it’s making Jackley’s campaign staff look Desperate and sad.
Awwwwww. Booo hoo
I can’t believe Noem has blown a double digit lead. Her team has been telling donors about huge leads for months. Teddy showed me a poll last year that had her up over 20. Now she is clearly in trouble. Shame on her
Is Marty attacking her because he is behind?
Lol try again. You commented on a Noem attack ad
Reeks of corruption. #HeKnew
There is a reason her husband ad said he’s proud of her work ethic and not her character.
He’s her husband. They have 3 grown kids together and they all have bright futures. Pretty sure her tremendous character is implied..
Good riddance to Noem and her DC thugs. Thank you Marty for running against the DC slime machine.
Agreed! She will say and do whatever she can to win votes irregardless of the truth! I heard her once say she ran for public office “to minister to the people” after someone once asked her a question about her views on religion. Made me laugh out loud.
Noem is WASHINGTON and only cares about her own political agenda! Her fundraising along is proof enough of that!
Must be why she term limited herself right? Don’t let logic get in the way of your rhetoric though, just makes more votes for Noem.
Noem’s Friends in Washington:
1) Boehner
2) Cantor
3) Ryan
4) Arron Schock
5) McConnell
How many times did Noem vote to extend EB5? 5-10 at a minimum.
Misjudged this attack. Her hands are dirty on this federal program.
And Rounds will have the same problem. They all said they’d reform EB5 and it keeps getting extended in these CR’s.
Her attacking Marty on a federal program that she’s responsible for is foolish.
You know the Noem campaign is in trouble with plenty of baggage from DC and that large campaign funds switch just prior to the deadline for her campaign for Governor. Jackley is on a roll to a win.
Noem staff on here has literally zero response to why she went negative first. Does it feel gross to have blown a 20 point lead and now desperately flailing about attacking? Guessing yes?
Noem’s campaign strategy, spearheaded by that out of state Brasil guy known for losing campaigns, just isn’t working.
First she dropped fake polls showing a big lead along with commentary on the polls trying to bait Marty’s campaign into going negative first. Didn’t work. Nobody believed the fake polls and Marty didn’t take the bait.
Then her campaign started insinuating that the pro-choice and the anti-gun people were supporting Marty. Didn’t work. Nobody believed it and Marty didn’t allow himself to be drawn into a discussion of that fake allegation that was ridiculous on its face.
Now she’s going hard negative like she planned to do all along. She couldn’t get Marty to do it first to enable her to play the victim, but she’s so far behind she has no other choice.
I tell you what, after that Brasil guy blows this race and leave’s Kristi out of work with the stain of her negative campaign, nobody ought to ever hire that guy again.
What’s the story with Noem’s campaign? There for a short while it looked like she was actually putting effort into a ground game. What happened?
Easier to just go negative with the money she has.
The Jackley campaign staffers are working overtime this weekend responding to blog posts.
They put Marty on pedestal but he truly will say anything to get elected. They’ve been painting Kristie with a DC message for months but she doesn’t play victim.
He also has this Kaiser thing that is a real sign of poor decision making on his part. I really thought we would see her in an ad – way more effective than EB-5 I think. That horse has been beat to death for years.
Awwwww sad. Is it embarrassing that your campaign blew a 20 point lead?
Does anyone believe this about Jackley? I doubt it. Not even Rhoden.