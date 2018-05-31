Kristi Noem for Governor campaign releases second anti-Jackley commercial, featuring Laura Kaiser testimonial

From my mailbox (again), comes a second commercial involving Laura Kaiser, this time featuring Kaiser herself:

9 Replies to “Kristi Noem for Governor campaign releases second anti-Jackley commercial, featuring Laura Kaiser testimonial”

    1. Anonymous

      what level…telling the truth about Jackley’s poor judgment? and retaliation against a female employee…that is what the jury found afterall

      1. Anonymous

        Jackley was not named a single time in the entire transcript, so either you are being purposefully disingenuous or you have no idea what you’re taking about.

        Which one is it, “anonymous”?

    1. Anonymous

      Jackley should be ashamed and so should the people that vote for him. I applaud Laura Kaiser for standing up to the PIERRE ESTABLISHMENT.

  4. Wazzzuupp

    This pair of ads work perfectly together to deliver a brutal shot to the Jackley campaign. If he is unable to defend himself, in paid media and with same TV buy as Noem’s campaign, he is done. This tight race could turn into an 8-10 point win for Noem.

  5. Anonymous

    Is this Marty and his supporters in the Courtroom crying about these ads which are devastating because they are true….

