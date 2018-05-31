Kristi Noem for Governor campaign releases second anti-Jackley commercial, featuring Laura Kaiser testimonial Posted on May 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ From my mailbox (again), comes a second commercial involving Laura Kaiser, this time featuring Kaiser herself: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Boy that is direct and powerful!
I am disgusted that Noem would stoop to this level. The thought of her as governor terrifies me.
what level…telling the truth about Jackley’s poor judgment? and retaliation against a female employee…that is what the jury found afterall
Jackley was not named a single time in the entire transcript, so either you are being purposefully disingenuous or you have no idea what you’re taking about.
Which one is it, “anonymous”?
Noem’s dirty tactics will backfire. She should be ashamed.
Jackley should be ashamed and so should the people that vote for him. I applaud Laura Kaiser for standing up to the PIERRE ESTABLISHMENT.
This pair of ads work perfectly together to deliver a brutal shot to the Jackley campaign. If he is unable to defend himself, in paid media and with same TV buy as Noem’s campaign, he is done. This tight race could turn into an 8-10 point win for Noem.
Is this Marty and his supporters in the Courtroom crying about these ads which are devastating because they are true….
I agree with Anonymous at 2:20. Direct and powerful, yes. And, ultimately, effective.