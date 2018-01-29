Kristi Noem for Governor in 2017: $901K raised, $566k Spent, $2.1 M Cash on Hand

The Year End report for Kristi Noem for Governor is finally posted, and it appears that this race is going to be the challenge everyone expected.

Kristi Noem for Governor 2017 Year End Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

In the race for Governor, Congresswoman Noem (who I ran into at the Sioux Falls Airport this AM), has posted that in 2017, she raised $900,75.97, Spent $566,192.56, and ended the year with $2,141,694.81 Cash on Hand.

4 Replies to “Kristi Noem for Governor in 2017: $901K raised, $566k Spent, $2.1 M Cash on Hand”

  1. Kelly Lieberg

    “Rep. Kristi Noem today announced her campaign has not and will not accept corporate contributions nor will the campaign take funds from Political Action Committees that were established with the intent to circumvent individual contribution limits”.

    $2,141,694.81 ?

    1. Anonymous

      Exactly.

      These races are close. It’s $15-20k in every quarter or report for Congress and governor.

      How much of their haul was out if state money? That’s where it really comes into play.

