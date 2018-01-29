Kristi Noem for Governor in 2017: $901K raised, $566k Spent, $2.1 M Cash on Hand

The Year End report for Kristi Noem for Governor is finally posted, and it appears that this race is going to be the challenge everyone expected.

Kristi Noem for Governor 2017 Year End Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

In the race for Governor, Congresswoman Noem (who I ran into at the Sioux Falls Airport this AM), has posted that in 2017, she raised $900,75.97, Spent $566,192.56, and ended the year with $2,141,694.81 Cash on Hand.

More to come…

