Kristi Noem is going to the last two weeks of the election with plenty of cash on hand.

Noem PrePrimary by Pat Powers on Scribd

With a starting balance of $2.1 Million, Noem added $619,372 to that total, spending $1.73 million.

And now goes into the last two weeks of the election with $1,015,447.07 Cash on hand.

That might buy a couple of commercials.

