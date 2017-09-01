Kristi Noem for Governor releases new web video, announces raised over 100K at Gowdy event

NOEM RELEASES NEW WEB VIDEO
Faith, Family & Love of SD at the Heart of Who Kristi Noem Is, Says Conservative Leader Trey Gowdy
Sioux Falls, S.D. – Rep. Kristi Noem today released a new web video highlighting her authentic commitment to service. The video features House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, a conservative leader who on Monday joined Noem for a fundraiser in Rapid City. South Dakotans from across the state contributed more than $100,000 to Noem’s historic bid for South Dakota governor. It’s the third Noem fundraising event this year to raise over $100,000.
“The Kristi Noem that I met seven years ago is exactly the same Kristi Noem that just spoke to you…. That’s Kristi Noem: her faith, her family, her love of South Dakota,” said Gowdy during Monday’s event.
Noem continues, saying: “I’ll never lose sight of why people should be in these positions; it’s to serve and to help people’s lives be better for the future.”
An experienced small business owner and lifelong farmer and rancher, Noem currently serves as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
This piece is well shot and edited.
Why didn’t they show ALL the people. They said it was so packed, well the first thing they should have done was panned the room. Show me the room, show me the steeple, open the doors, see all the people. Let’s see all those 1%ers.
I agree very well done video and $100k in one event is beyond impressive….
I still think she is the favorite to be our next Governor.
If you are for Noem, than why can’t you put your name on the line for her. Anonymous? Name please.
Why would they…and be attacked by a troll like you
I am not a troll……trolls are anonymous. I just want to see if there were hundreds of people there. Just scan the room. Very easy.
Can’t do it, can you……so instead you result to name calling.
Kristi Noem a true conservative!
Conservative Review doesn’t think so.
How so?