Kristi Noem for Governor releases new web video, announces raised over 100K at Gowdy event

NOEM RELEASES NEW WEB VIDEO

Faith, Family & Love of SD at the Heart of Who Kristi Noem Is, Says Conservative Leader Trey Gowdy

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Rep. Kristi Noem today released a new web video highlighting her authentic commitment to service. The video features House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, a conservative leader who on Monday joined Noem for a fundraiser in Rapid City. South Dakotans from across the state contributed more than $100,000 to Noem’s historic bid for South Dakota governor. It’s the third Noem fundraising event this year to raise over $100,000.

“The Kristi Noem that I met seven years ago is exactly the same Kristi Noem that just spoke to you…. That’s Kristi Noem: her faith, her family, her love of South Dakota,” said Gowdy during Monday’s event.

Noem continues, saying: “I’ll never lose sight of why people should be in these positions; it’s to serve and to help people’s lives be better for the future.”

An experienced small business owner and lifelong farmer and rancher, Noem currently serves as South Dakota’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

