Kristi Noem for Governor Year End Report – $1.3 Million Raised, $1.6 Million Spent, 200K Cash on hand.

The financial reports are in for the last few weeks of the election, and Governor-Elect Kristi Noem once again showed South Dakota (and the world) that she’s one of the strongest candidates the GOP has to offer as she brought the race home with a strong financial performance in the waning days of the election.

Kristi Noem for Governor 20… by on Scribd

Starting with $556K in the bank, Kristi added another $1,282,419.33 to her total, and spent $1,639,049.45, leaving her with just under $200,000 in the bank after the election.

