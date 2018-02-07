Kristi Noem: Happy Birthday President Reagan

From my mailbox:

Today is President Ronald Reagan’s birthday!

To celebrate today, I wanted to share a quick video I recorded about the impact he’s had on my life – how he’s inspired me and influenced the way I view the role of government. Take a look.

I’ll leave you with one of my favorite quotes from President Reagan: “The government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.” It’s a value I’ve fought to protect as South Dakota’s lone representative in the U.S. House and one I will continue to defend if elected as your next governor.

Kristi