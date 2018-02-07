Kristi Noem: Happy Birthday President Reagan

From my mailbox:
Today is President Ronald Reagan’s birthday!
To celebrate today, I wanted to share a quick video I recorded about the impact he’s had on my life – how he’s inspired me and influenced the way I view the role of government. Take a look.
I’ll leave you with one of my favorite quotes from President Reagan: “The government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.” It’s a value I’ve fought to protect as South Dakota’s lone representative in the U.S. House and one I will continue to defend if elected as your next governor.
Kristi
I’m throwing the BS flag on this one. Noem attended Daschle Camp in the late 90s and Daschle later got her appointed to some FSA committee via Clinton. Any true Reagan believer would not have even thought about attending Daschle Camp
I forgot about Daschle Camp- the 2010 primary seems so long ago. That helps explain her far from conservative voting record in Congress
Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall!
Reagan, Goldwater, Buckley would be enemies of the Russian loving, tyranny craving, excuses for conservatives and Americans today..;
Reagan was a great governor!
Kristi will be a great governor!
Whatever, Kristi. You were too busy thumbing through Seventeen magazine and giggling with your girlfriends over how hot Wham! was to even pay any attention to Reagan, his dimentia, or his astrologer. Acting like he was more “inspiring” to you than Nina Blackwood is a joke, right?