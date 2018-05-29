Kristi Noem in mailboxes today with Pro-2nd Amendment mailer

From my mailbox, I received a mailer from the Noem for Governor campaign today talking about her support for the 2nd Amendment:

    It seems to me that they are both wasting their money sending postcards for pro-life and pro-2nd. I mean, duh?

    Again, I haven’t been watching TV adds–is somebody claiming that the other is soft on gun control/abortion?

    Why are they wasting money snail-mailing postcards to tell everybody that they are both for the 2nd Amendment and against abortion?

