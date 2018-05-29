Kristi Noem in mailboxes today with Pro-2nd Amendment mailer Posted on May 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ From my mailbox, I received a mailer from the Noem for Governor campaign today talking about her support for the 2nd Amendment: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
A+ from the NRA, nice!
Did the NRA endorse in this race?
It seems to me that they are both wasting their money sending postcards for pro-life and pro-2nd. I mean, duh?
Again, I haven’t been watching TV adds–is somebody claiming that the other is soft on gun control/abortion?
Why are they wasting money snail-mailing postcards to tell everybody that they are both for the 2nd Amendment and against abortion?
When you buy up all the TV time you can and saturate radio…mail is next and it reinforces