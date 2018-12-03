Kristi Noem Inaugural pins now available for purchase on website.

The Inaugural buttons for Kristi Noem, South Dakota’s first female Governor are now available on the pierretickets.com website where you can order pins and tickets for the inauguration.

And with the pin, we have a notation as to how they’re going to handle Bryon Noem’s official title:

From the pin, it appears that Bryon Noem will officially be known with the honorific of “First Gentleman,” which is the accepted protocol among heads of state.

The pins are free, but there is a $5 shipping fee per pin.

