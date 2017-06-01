Kristi Noem is helping my find my wayward child… at Girls State Posted on June 1, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ Kristi Noem’s people let me know my daughter is alive and well at Girls State in Vermillion this week serving as a counselor (since at 18, she doesn’t feel she needs to call home). Thanks Kristi! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Give her a few years, and she too, will be running for office