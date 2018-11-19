Kristi Noem is looking for good people to join her Administration

From my mailbox, Governor Elect Kristi Noem is looking for some good people to work for South Dakota’s future:

Friend,

When I was running for governor, I made it clear that I have some big ideas to propel South Dakota into an even greater future. I’m committed to those, but I can’t do it alone.

That’s why I am working to recruit and retain the best and brightest to serve in our state government. We need good people who understand this role won’t be about them, but about producing real results for the people of South Dakota.

If you are passionate about South Dakota, you’re willing to tackle big things, and you’re ready for a career of innovation, I want to personally invite you to apply for my team.

Let’s shape the future of South Dakota together.

-Kristi