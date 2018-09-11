Kristi Noem Launches First TV Ad in General Election

Noem Launches First TV Ad in General Election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem launched her first television ad of the general election. The spot, which will run statewide, features some of the South Dakotans who know Noem best – each of whom highlight her values, accomplishments, and unmatched work ethic.

“VALUES”

Joy Nelson: Kristi’s values and morals encompass what the people of South Dakota believe in.

Bryon Noem: Nobody will outwork her. She doesn’t quit until it’s done, and that’s the way she’s always been.

Gregg Sellberg: She’s an honest woman who works hard, and who I think will be a great governor for our state.

Jerry Derr: Everything she said she was going to do, she’s done.

Mike Cartney: Kristi has an extremely strong agricultural base.

Larry Rhoden: Kristi has been a rancher, a farmer…

Mike Cartney: …but she also has the small business experience. She has the CEO experience.

Larry Rhoden: Her life experiences have equipped her to be an extremely effective governor.

