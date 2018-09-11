Kristi Noem Launches First TV Ad in General Election

Noem Launches First TV Ad in General Election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kristi Noem launched her first television ad of the general election. The spot, which will run statewide, features some of the South Dakotans who know Noem best – each of whom highlight her values, accomplishments, and unmatched work ethic.
“VALUES”
Joy Nelson: Kristi’s values and morals encompass what the people of South Dakota believe in.
Bryon Noem: Nobody will outwork her. She doesn’t quit until it’s done, and that’s the way she’s always been.
Gregg Sellberg: She’s an honest woman who works hard, and who I think will be a great governor for our state.
Jerry Derr: Everything she said she was going to do, she’s done.
Mike Cartney: Kristi has an extremely strong agricultural base.
Larry Rhoden: Kristi has been a rancher, a farmer…
Mike Cartney: …but she also has the small business experience. She has the CEO experience.
Larry Rhoden: Her life experiences have equipped her to be an extremely effective governor.
