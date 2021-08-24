Governor Kristi Noem is saying we don’t need a bigger government with an ability to dictate to people & businesses what to do or not do on vaccinations, as she notes that the legislature doesn’t need her to call a special session:
One thought on “Kristi Noem: Legislature can call itself into session, don’t need Government telling people & businesses what to do.”
She was in South Carolina last night. When did she do this? And who would ever take a position to get a headline or appear on Fox News……take that kettle said the pot!