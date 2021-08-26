Kristi Noem OWNS conservative commentator Matt Walsh after misogynistic comments. “Eyes up here Matt”

After some comments via his show which were derisive of Governor Kristi Noem, claiming she was only popular because of her looks, and not her policies, South Dakota Governor absolutely owned conservative commentator Matt Walsh in her response:

“Eyes up here Matt”

That was pretty good.

