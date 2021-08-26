Kristi Noem OWNS conservative commentator Matt Walsh after misogynistic comments. “Eyes up here Matt”

After some comments via his show which were derisive of Governor Kristi Noem, claiming she was only popular because of her looks, and not her policies, South Dakota Governor absolutely owned conservative commentator Matt Walsh in her response:
Instead of engaging in a debate about the proper role of government and how it isn’t conservative to tell people how to do business, @MattWalshBlog
stooped to horrible misogyny.
Eyes up here, Matt. pic.twitter.com/n5xO0uVsaf
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 25, 2021
“Eyes up here Matt”
That was pretty good.