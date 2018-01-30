Kristi Noem posts new campaign Video: Veterans for Kristi

(This actually came out yesterday, but I was in a plane at the time – pp)



Noem Unveils New Video at Veterans for Kristi Launch

Kristi Noem is the person I want to be Governor, says South Dakota vet

Rapid City, S.D. – Representative Kristi Noem unveiled a new online advertising campaign during the launch of her Veterans for Kristi coalition. The video features Don Ackerman, a South Dakota Vietnam veteran who Noem worked closely with in the fight to keep the Hot Springs VA open.

South Dakota is home to 72,000 veterans. As the state’s lone U.S. Representative, Noem has fought to protect the Hot Springs VA from closure, bring greater accountability to the VA, strengthen veterans’ benefits, and expand the Black Hills National Cemetery. For more information or to join Veterans for Kristi, please click here.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...