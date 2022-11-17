Kristi Noem says Republicans’ job “is not just to talk to people who love Trump or hate Trump”

Governor Kristi Noem spoke to a reporter while at the Republican Governors Association today and echoed what many Republicans are thinking. That the Republican Party is more than just Donald Trump.

Noem told The New York Times on Wednesday that she didn’t think the former president, who filed paperwork Tuesday for another White House run, offered the “best chance” for the Republican Party in 2024.

“If we narrow our focus there, then we’re not talking to every single American. Our job is not just to talk to people who love Trump or hate Trump. Our job is to talk to every single American,” Noem told the Times while she was in Florida for the Republican Governor’s Association meeting.

