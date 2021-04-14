9 thoughts on “Kristi Noem: South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants.”

  5. Are these migrant CHILDREN that she is talking about? She tells them: “Call me when you’re an American”?

    1. Here we go again….Elk and his crocodile tears. Don’t blame the governor, blame the parents of these children for sending them.

  6. So she took illegal immigrants under President Trump, but now won’t under President Biden….

    Political pandering again

  7. The border issues are very difficult. Especially when it comes to children. I certainly don’t have all of the answers. But we should never denigrate others like this.

    Pro-life people respect other human beings. Period.

