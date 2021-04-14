Kristi Noem: South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants. April 14, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
9 thoughts on “Kristi Noem: South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants.”
Thank you for your leadership!
Good!!
Amen!!!!
AMEN X2!
Are these migrant CHILDREN that she is talking about? She tells them: “Call me when you’re an American”?
Here we go again….Elk and his crocodile tears. Don’t blame the governor, blame the parents of these children for sending them.
There is a crocodile here… and it isn’t me.
So she took illegal immigrants under President Trump, but now won’t under President Biden….
Political pandering again
The border issues are very difficult. Especially when it comes to children. I certainly don’t have all of the answers. But we should never denigrate others like this.
Pro-life people respect other human beings. Period.