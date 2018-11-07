Kristi Noem – THANK YOU SOUTH DAKOTA! Posted on November 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Thank YOU, Kristi! Now go out there and show them why we voted for a Conservative instead of a pseudo-Moderate.