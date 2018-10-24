Kristie Fiegen for PUC has a new TV commercial out, and here it is! Posted on October 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good Ad
We have 2 good Kristi(e)’s running!
Keep voting RED and you will get the right answers!
She’s got my vote.