Kristie Fiegen in GOP Convention Delegate Mailboxes today Posted on June 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen is in Delegate mailboxes today with a card inviting people to her Hospitality suite at the GOP Convention next week. The GOP Convention is next week – Best Political Party in South Dakota!
Always a classy hard working lady! We are lucky to have her!
She has my vote!
She has our full support & we’d be honored to attend her event next week. Just a great lady — a capable commissioner who works assiduously to uplift all South Dakotans.