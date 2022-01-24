Krohmer for D20 House, Wink for D29 Senate file with the Secretary of State

A couple of new filings are out there since last report.

Ben Krohmer from Mitchell has filed a Statement of Organization for a committee with the intention of running for District 20 House. As far as I can tell, he’s affiliated with Krohmer plumbing. Word is there’s at least one open seat for that Mitchell District, so this could grow into a larger race.

And Representative Dean Wink has filed petitions today to run for District 29 State Senate, seeking the seat being vacated by Gary Cammack who is termed out of office.

Stand by for updates..