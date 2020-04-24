Kwinn Neff announces for District 30 House

I’m Kwinn Neff I’m a Republican running to be your next state representative. A lifelong Black Hills resident with experience working in both the private sector and public sector, I am uniquely qualified to serve District 30. I have served on the Keystone Town Board and worked for US Senator Mike Rounds. In the private sector, I’ve worked in the tourism, timber and mineral industries.

I believe District 30 needs someone with experience working with private industry, local and state governments, and the federal government. As a leader in Keystone, I understand the importance of tourism to communities in District 30. Pierre needs to understand that revenues are generated from the bottom up, not the top down. The state should be flexible and allow towns to be innovative to address Covid19’s impact on sales tax revenues, infrastructure funding and support the industries providing year-round employment in District 30. I believe we must address the dependence on foreign workers for tourism, keep the natural resource industry strong, and be open to year-round, living wage industries.

I will support and be a strong voice for our veterans, tourism industry, natural resource industries, including, but not limited to timber, local farmers/ranchers, mineral industries and keep the sustainability of those resources as a top priority. I will support the Hot Springs VA and their mission to serve our veterans. We need to support our local K-12 schools and our state universities. I will make sure we are offering graduates the opportunity to stay in South Dakota with good paying jobs. These are some of the priorities I see in District 30, but my goal is to listen and learn about other issues important to you. Feel free to reach out to me at 605.209.3599 or kwinnneff@gmail.com .

I believe in God, country, and helping people regardless of political affiliations. I love South Dakota and have a special place in my heart for the Black Hills. If you want someone like you to have a voice in Pierre and above all keep our freedoms, then vote for Kwinn Neff for District 30.