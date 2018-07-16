LaFleur blaming Secretary of State Krebs for his failure to be nominated. Again.

Under the Facebook post where Terry LaFleur had harsh things to say about Lora Hubble for denying him the Constitution Party gubernatorial nomination yesterday, I am reading that it wasn’t just Lora’s fault that Terry didn’t win, according to Terry.

It appears to have been a plot.

According to LaFleur, he has “proof the Shantel Krebs conspired with Hubbel, Matt Johnson, and Gordon Howie..” and “Shantel was in bed with them even if inadvertently.”

LaFleur blamed Krebs (among others) when he didn’t have sufficient signatures and failed to make the GOP ballot in the primary. And now when he was making another attempt… he was denied his bid for world domination once again by the Secretary of State.

Is this the part where LaFleur dons a purple cape and declares “Curses! Foiled again!”

Stay tuned for Constitution Party convention part 2.

Same bat time. Same bat channel.

