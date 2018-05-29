Lake County Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, June 1st – Be there! Posted on May 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Squeezing it in before the primary I see.
Should be fun to see how the Gov candidates and Congressional candidates react after all the commercials they have been putting out blasting each other.
If I was a candidate on the primary ballot I would not want to have to attend an LDD that close to the primary.
LDD’s are important but not when you have 4 days left to meet voters. A sporting event or large gathering is a much better use of time than going to see 150 people who are already going to vote and probably already know who they are supporting.
No minnehaha ldd this year? Biggest county. Biggest election. No events?
LDDs are quite frankly a waste of time…get out and meet people! not the people who already have their minds made up