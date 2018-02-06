Lance Russell for AG sends postcard out to prospective GOP delegates Posted on February 6, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ State Senator Lance Russell, candidate for South Dakota Attorney General has sent out a postcard to prospective GOP Convention Delegates which is hitting mailboxes this week. Check it out: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Why is he squinting over the ocean?
Didn’t Lance get into trouble in the legislature and professionally? Is that in his card?
There’s nothing on there about him naming Stace Nelson as head of DCI.
Stop. Please attempt to keep it civil. They’re all good candidates.