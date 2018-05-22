Lance Russell for Attorney General Pre-Primary Report – $10K raised, $16K spent, $8k Cash on Hand

The Lance Russell for Attorney General campaign has filed a pre-primary campaign finance report:

Russell for Attorney General Pre-Primary Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

After starting with $13.6K in the bank, they supplemented it with an additional $10.5K, spent $16k, and are sitting on another $8.1K going into the month before the GOP State Convention.

As before, the Gun Owners group is all-in for the Russell campaign with an additional $3,000 from the National Gun Owners group, and a $200 donation from Dudley Brown, who is president of the affiliated group, National Association for Gun Rights. Russell also received donations from former Senator Betty Olson & Senator Brock Greenfield, as well as an in-kind donation from Senator Stace Nelson.

