Lance Russell for Attorney General Pre-Primary Report – $10K raised, $16K spent, $8k Cash on Hand

The Lance Russell for Attorney General campaign has filed a pre-primary campaign finance report:

Russell for Attorney General Pre-Primary Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

After starting with $13.6K in the bank, they supplemented it with an additional $10.5K, spent $16k, and are sitting on another $8.1K going into the month before the GOP State Convention.

As before, the Gun Owners group is all-in for the Russell campaign with an additional $3,000 from the National Gun Owners group, and a $200 donation from Dudley Brown, who is president of the affiliated group, National Association for Gun Rights. Russell also received donations from former Senator Betty Olson & Senator Brock Greenfield, as well as an in-kind donation from Senator Stace Nelson.

    1. Anonymous

      There are 300-500 people at a convention. T Denny Sanford could run for Secretary of State and spend $500k and lose to a workhorse candidate who raises $10k and builds relationships.

      I think they are pretty good numbers. And more than enough to win a nomination.

      The costs are completely different than a primary. Conventions are less about money and more about earning delegate grassroots support.

      We also have serious primary races going on right now.

      1. Anonymous

        T Denny could spend $20 million and lose to someone with $10k. Completely different animal than a primary which requires TV and mail.

        1. Anonymous

          yeah but with no money for the general election…it makes a tough sell at convention…especially with all his baggage

