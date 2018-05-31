Lance Russell mailer sent out. Posted on May 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Another Lance Russell mailer has gone out to delegates, this one a postcard. (Much better than long letters you have to open). (Is that a blurry Fitzgerald in the first pic?) FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Sure looks like Fitzgerald and the Deadwood Courthouse to me.
If it is Fitzgerald, that is hilarious.
I see this too often. I’ve never told there is a good reason but there must be. Does anyone know why people put up pictures with half the face in sunlight and the other not? Personally, I think it a bad look and not flattering.
I am not surprised, I heard that John Fitzgerald went and testified for Lance Russell at his disciplinary hearing….is that true?
So, we’re all kind of already in silent agreement that Fitzgerald is going to sweep right? I mean I can’t imagine Russell or Ravnsborg giving him any trouble. Will be curious to see if Jason or Lance get more votes though.
bahahahahahahahaha
hilarious–Fitz is so far in the hole they have to pump air down to him
Ravnsborg and Russell are both running much better campaigns