Lance Russell thanks supporters for efforts in AG race Posted on June 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ From Facebook:
VERY classy post. I voted for another AG candidate but, when I met Lance Russell and his supporters this weekend, I came away very, very impressed. They struck me as terrific, strong, passionate conservatives. Every man and woman with whom I shared a beer (or a plate of chicken at the picnic) was pure South Dakota. Friendly. Pro Life. Pro Gun. Patriotic. Rock-Solid Republican. Great Americans. It was an honor to be among them.
Nice gesture
Can he run or will he run to get state Senate seat back?
I believe that once one withdraws their candidacy for a specific race, they are ineligible to regain that position on the ballot. “No name so withdrawn shall be printed upon the ballots to be used at such election.”
12-6-55. Withdrawal by nominee–Time and place of filing. Any person nominated to any elective office may cause his name to be withdrawn from nomination by request in writing, subscribed and sworn to by him before any officer qualified to administer oaths and take acknowledgments. The request shall be filed with the officer with whom the nominating petition was filed pursuant to § 12-6-4, not later than the first Tuesday in August at 5:00 p.m. before the ensuing election. No name so withdrawn shall be printed upon the ballots to be used at such election.
I would like to see Fitzgerald and Russell both publicly endorse Ravnsborg in the next week…that would be classiest move..got to be a good loser…I thought Ravnsborg was gracious to them in his acceptance speech..calling for a round of applause for each
I agree; Jason applauding his erstwhile opponents was a confident, gracious gesture. I should mention that some of the good men and women who backed other candidates showed class as well. For example, I was honored to meet John Teupel, who offered a firm handshake. Known as a committed conservative, he strikes me as highly-intelligent and very perceptive. Underestimate him at your peril!
I hope Russell is done from Public office. We don’t need a censored individual that was fired from a public position.
What would Mr. Nelson do without Mr. Russell whispering what to say in his big RINO ears?