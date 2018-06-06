Langer, Hansen & Pischke in D25 Posted on June 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply District 25 stuck with incumbents tonight re-electing Kris Langer to the Senate, Tom Pischke to the House and John Hansen in a return bid to the House: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related