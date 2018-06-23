Larry Rhoden is now prepared to be South Dakota’s next Lt Governor Posted on June 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Larry Rhoden is now prepared to be Lt Governor. Forthcoming nomination? Check. Matt Michels style facial accessory? Check. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related