Larry Rhoden Named as Noem running mate Posted on June 20, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ In a video announcement at 8am delivered via Facebook, Congresswoman Kristi Noem named State Representative Larry Rhoden as her running mate for the 2018 Gubernatorial contest. More coming on this breaking announcement! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3rd Place Stace is going to blow his stack with Rhoden being picked to be LT Gov. As Grudznick says the Rhoden Rhangers strike again!
Congrats to Larry, great choice!
The funny part about this is that after the Kaiser Lt release, Larry Rhoden will be coming in ahead of Stace Nelson yet once again!
Burn
Hilariously accurate
Congratulations to Larry! Great pick Kristi!