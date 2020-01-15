Last Call for Thursday SD Republican Women bus trip to Sioux City for Trump Campaign

LAST CALL for the Women For Trump Bus Tour!! On Thursday, January 16th, Lara Trump, Mercedes Schlapp, and Kayleigh McEnany will visit Sioux City, and the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women are organizing a day trip so our South Dakota Women can take part!

Click on the link and find out more!

As noted, all reservations MUST be made in advance so rides and tickets can be arranged to the event. Reservations cutoff is 6:00pm CST / 5:00pm MST on Wednesday, January 15th. Space is limited. First come, first served!