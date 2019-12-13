Last chance to register for the SDGOP’s campaign school this Saturday in Sioux Falls

This Saturday (December 14, 2019) in Sioux Falls, the South Dakota Republican Party is hosting a Republican Candidate School from 8 AM – 4 PM at ‘Sioux Falls First,’ (6300 W 41st Street).

The Candidate school is for Republicans preparing for service as elected officials and community leaders. Ideal attendees are Republican party members who are looking to become more politically active, including candidates and campaign staff. Attendees will learn how to: Organize a campaign staff and structure

Raise funds

Work with the media

Communicate with voters

Plan their advertising

Target their message

Read more and sign up here.

Good candidates working together are what make the SDGOP great, so if you’re a Republican, and you have an interest, it’s worth $35 and a day of your time to learn more about the nuts and bolts.

I’m personally going to be addressing the Sioux Falls group to discuss some how’s and why’s when it comes to name identification and ways candidates can target their message. Immediately following the school, there will be a chance for attendees to find out more about campaign services.

If you can’t make the school, but want to talk about running, feel free to drop me a note here. I’m always happy to have a confidential discussion about what it takes to get a campaign off the ground and to conduct a competitive race.