Last living Democrat Governor, Harvey Wollman, passes away

The last living Democrat to serve as Governor of South Dakota, Harvey Wollman, has passed away. According to the Trail of Governor bio on Wollman:

Governor Harvey Wollman was the twenty-sixth governor of South Dakota, serving from 1978 to 1979. Wollman was born on March 14, 1935 in Frankfort, South Dakota and grew up on his family’s farm in Spink County. Wollman graduated from Doland High School in 1953. He married Anne Geigel in 1958, and they had three children: Kristine, Michael and Daniel.

In 1974, Governor Richard Kneip invited Wollman to join him on the Democratic ticket as the candidate for lieutenant governor. The Kneip-Wollman team was elected, and Wollman took office in 1975.

Governor Kneip resigned in 1978 to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore. Wollman became the first lieutenant governor to succeed to the governorship, taking office on July 24, 1978. He was sworn in as governor by his brother, Chief Justice Roger Wollman.

Although Governor Wollman only served in office for five months, he was not a caretaker. As governor, he focused on water project development, proposed a plan to accelerate the elimination of the personal property tax, and highlighted the threat that railroad abandonment posed to the agricultural industry.