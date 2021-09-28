Latest from Sanford Health on COVID cases. Everyone on ventilators unvaccinated. September 28, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns From Sanford Health: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Latest from Sanford Health on COVID cases. Everyone on ventilators unvaccinated.”
Remdesivir is associated with acute renal failure, but you wouldn’t know it from searching Google.
How many of the patients on ventilators were given Remdesivir?
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/
Here is my search:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=remdesivir+renal+failure&t=hx&va=g&ia=web