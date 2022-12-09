Latest hearing in Koskan child abuse case continued until March

From the Argus Leader and other sources the next hearing in the matter of the accusations against former State Senate candidate Joel Koskan have been moved to March 12:

Koskan was originally scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, but his court date was moved to 9:30 a.m. March 13, 2023.

and..

While a proposed plea agreement was filed in court in November following the allegations, signatures on the paperwork were dated in September before Koskan was formally charged with child abuse.

In the plea agreement, all prison time would be suspended for Koskan if he agreed to plea guilty. Felony child abuse typically comes with a 10-year prison sentence.