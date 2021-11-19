Latest numbers on Sanford COVID-19 Hospitalizations

@SoDakCampaigns

I missed a week, but here are the latest numbers for COVID-19 Hospitalization from the Sanford Health Care system…

It appears that numbers of hospitalized are down slightly, but up a bit in the ICU and on ventilators.

 

2 thoughts on “Latest numbers on Sanford COVID-19 Hospitalizations”

  1. A half truth provided with the intent to manipulate and deceive is a lie. Pat Powers is a Liar no better than Cory.

    Posted to see how long until censored.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.