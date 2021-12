Looks like an improvement over last week’s numbers in the latest update on COVID hospitalizations from Sanford Health.

We’re down 20 hospitalized, 1 in the ICU, and 16 on ventilators from the last report across the 22 Sanford Health owned hospitals they’re using in their calculations.

Since the last report, I did go get my flu shot, so hopefully I don’t have to worry about that. Although I’ve got another week & 1/2 before I can get a COVID booster.

Stay healthy.