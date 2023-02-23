Lawsuit filed against former Dem operative accused of bilking several South Dakota marijuana investors, including pot ballot measure activist’s company.

From the Minneapolis Star & Tribune, a former Democrat Party operative in accused in a lawsuit of defrauding several South Dakota cannabis companies, including 605 Cannabis, the company co-founded by Melissa Mentele, who worked on several ballot measures to legalize pot in the state:

Dakota Natural Growers, 605 Cannabis and about two dozen of their investors filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County in December against Will Hailer, eSt Ventures LLC, Badlands Fund GP LLC and Badlands Ventures LLC. The lawsuit claims that Hailer and the three funds Hailer manages solicited a total of $3.5 million in investments with the “intention of stealing and/or misappropriating most of the money

and..

The parties reached a settlement agreement late last year that would have had Badlands Ventures pay about $1 million to Dakota Natural Growers and nearly $600,000 to 605 Cannabis. A document filed in court shows the agreement was signed by Hailer.

But the money was never sent, according to the lawsuit seeking the return of $1.68 million plus attorneys’ fees and unspecified “punitive damages.”