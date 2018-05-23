Lawsuit getting in the middle of GOP Campaign for Governor

The lawsuit between State Representative Dan Kaiser’s wife and the State has found it’s way into the middle of the campaign for Governor with 2 weeks to go until election day, as both campaigns are throwing jabs at each other in relation to it, according to the Argus Leader:

Attorney General Marty Jackley on Wednesday accused his Republican rival for governor and lawyers representing a former Division of Criminal Investigation agent of conspiring to undermine his campaign by ginning up a fake controversy.

But the former agent at the center of the drama, Laura Zylstra Kaiser, countered that Jackley created the controversy by trying to silence her until after next month’s primary election between Jackley and Rep. Kristi Noem.

and…

Justin Brasell, Noem’s campaign manager, said the campaign had interviewed Kaiser and was aware of the issues surrounding her employment with DCI and her subsequent lawsuit. But he said the campaign had no involvement in the negotiations between Kaiser’s lawyers and the state.