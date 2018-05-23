Lawsuit getting in the middle of GOP Campaign for Governor

The lawsuit between State Representative Dan Kaiser’s wife and the State has found it’s way into the middle of the campaign for Governor with 2 weeks to go until election day, as both campaigns are throwing jabs at each other in relation to it, according to the Argus Leader:
Attorney General Marty Jackley on Wednesday accused his Republican rival for governor and lawyers representing a former Division of Criminal Investigation agent of conspiring to undermine his campaign by ginning up a fake controversy.
But the former agent at the center of the drama, Laura Zylstra Kaiser, countered that Jackley created the controversy by trying to silence her until after next month’s primary election between Jackley and Rep. Kristi Noem.
and…
Justin Brasell, Noem’s campaign manager, said the campaign had interviewed Kaiser and was aware of the issues surrounding her employment with DCI and her subsequent lawsuit. But he said the campaign had no involvement in the negotiations between Kaiser’s lawyers and the state.
Do all these primaries have to get contentious in the run up to the end?
13 days left!
Why is Noem’s campaign “interviewing” a party in an ongoing legal proceeding?
Does the congresswoman want her office to get involved?
Exactly. Dirty TV ads.
Ellis has been in the tank for Noem for years.
Ellis should have concluded his story by investigating to find out if Kaiser or Jackley were telling the truth.
Hey, we got a Governor candidate boldly promising not to have any more citizen input policy meetings at the cost of $2,000 per meeting. And the other wanting to boldly lead us forward without changing what we have. The controversy is just too much to handle.
Nowm’s waiting until she’s sworn in to start boldly enacting whatever policies her DC handlers tell her to focus on.