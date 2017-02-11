Lederman elected as new state party chair.

Early reports are noting that on a vote of 73 to 53, former Senate Assistant Majority Leader Dan Lederman is the new SDGOP chair.

  3. Dormancy

    Nice job. Many of us saw this coming. This was a direct result of the Gov and Pam not communicating with the grassroots.

