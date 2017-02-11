Lederman elected as new state party chair. Posted on February 11, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Early reports are noting that on a vote of 73 to 53, former Senate Assistant Majority Leader Dan Lederman is the new SDGOP chair. Stay tuned for more details to come. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
LOUD and CLEAR.
Who put the lame in endorsement ?
Nice job. Many of us saw this coming. This was a direct result of the Gov and Pam not communicating with the grassroots.