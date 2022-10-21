The Dakota Scout has an article this week on the community leaders who are joining the effort to keep recreational marijuana illegal in South Dakota after it passed only after being bundled together with medical pot:
“I didn’t expect recreational marijuana to pass last time,” TenHaken told The Dakota Scout on Tuesday after recording a series of radio advertisements on behalf of Protecting South Dakota Kids.
TenHaken’s surprise at the passage of Amendment A two years ago isn’t unique for many of the opponents to IM-27. Amendment A won by a comfortable margin, with 54 percent of the vote.
and..
“I am more vocal now, because we have more proof that it doesn’t work,” said Milstead, who joined TenHaken during a press conference on violent crime last month in which both urged people to vote against IM-27.
This vote will be interesting to watch, as recreational marijuana does not seem to have the popularity it claimed to have in the last election where it was bundled with medical. While the party has taken no official position on ballot measures this year, some conservative Republicans have banded together to fight it, and to help promote the effort against IM27.
Related to the topic, I do know that some local groups are so opposed to IM 27 that they are sending money to the anti-im27 group while at the same time not sending money to candidates.
Hm.. I think funding ballot measures over people isn’t the way to go. That’s what Democrats do, and look how they’ve ended up in the legislative process.
6 thoughts on “Legalized Marijuana opponents spurred into action on IM 27”
“Ballot measures over people”. Ballot measures ARE the people. (Civics-6th grade)
Have an issue you want to promote in the legislature? Get elected.
Politics 101.
(And because the point isn’t getting across, I’m noting that political parties should fund candidates. Not ballot measures.)
English matters. “Funding” is the operative word.
I have been one of the opponents by stating my reasons time and time again, I also do not beleive Recreational Marijuana has any suppot at all, while it may have support in large counties such as inside Minneaha or Pennington, the support is largely concentrated in 13 counties, whereas the population in 41 counties overwhelmingly opposed Amendment A, and I beleive much of the YES votes derived thanks to the Amendment including Medical of which a very large majority of the population did in fact support. Meaning, Amendment A was written in much a confusing manner, the voters did NOT understand exactly what was at stake. I also beleive Recreational Marijuana will lose, as I am predicting 366,000 +/- voters will participate in the Mid-Term Election, with 198,000 voting NO on I.M 27 and 168,000 voting YES on I.M 27 to defeat the ballot measure.
It does NOT matter if LAWS are adopted by the legislature or directly by the Voters – NO LAW goes into effect until ALL CITIZENS agree to consent to such law, thus being governed as such as per Article 6, Section 1. This means, every newly adopted law, whether through the Legislative Process of 105 Reps, or by the Public Initiative Process of 300,000 to 500,000 voters – the citizens have the right to challenge said laws up until June 30th, prior to the July 1st Effective Date. This allows the CITIZENS of each County to petition the voters to refer back to a public vote; petition or lobby the legislature to hold a special session to discuss a public matter; or to petition the courts to discuss the public matter in front of a Judge and Jury to get an legal opinion, assessment, and recommendation.
Democrats hate this part of our Constitution, cause they believe in Direct Democracy, as opposed to our RULE OF LAW of the Republic whereas the PEOPLE have the constitutional right to “republic together” meaning to hold conventions or to meet in a single setting to discuss public matters to concur and to confirm a specific law or code or action is in the best interests of ALL CITIZENS.
There is a high probability that IM27 is being setup as a straw man to discredit cannabis advocates.
But let’s be clear: Amendment A passed because about 50,000 fraudlent voter registrations tipped the scales.
Occam’s razor:
Now, the SD deep state wants to keep its monopoly on the industry to recoup its investment while leveraging the state’s cannabis registration database (as soon as they can get access) to target cannabis advocates for review and surveillance (it’s a digital scoop operation).
The rub:
Can we trust any results coming out of our shoddy election system right now?
My opinion:
No.
So, regardless of what happens in this election, we will continue to pursue freedom for cannabis users in SD, whose ballot boxes have been verifiably compromised (chain of custody, lack of software source code reviews, and lack of digital vote record provided to SD officials).
Most of the concerns over the legalization of cannabis are bull pucky.
When you hear, “save the kids”, you should translate that to, “save our investments” on behalf of the shady religious coalition fighting the cannabis freedom movement (kicking against the pricks) to draw down the risk of investment in the state sponsored medical gestapo.
Here is every assertion put forward by the anti-cannabis “lobby” in SD, along with the our opinions. If you’d like to contribute to this thread, my contact information is toward the top of the page:
