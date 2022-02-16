Legislation to prescribe horse & sheep dewormer as treatment for COVID moves ahead in the House.

The State House of Representatives continues to be caught up in “Facebook medicine” as they passed a measure yesterday to specify physicians could prescribe the de-worming medication Ivermectin to treat the viral infection we’ve come to know and loathe as COVID:

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed a bill specifying that the drug could be legally prescribed in the state. The bill was despite the largely held opinion of the medical community that ivermectin is not an appropriate drug to treat COVID-19.

The bill, House Bill 1267 , is largely a symbolic bill akin to a resolution, as the drug approved by the FDA to fight intestinal worms can already be prescribed by doctors in the state. But a vocal supporter, Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, cast the bill as a medical freedom option that reaffirms doctors who she believes are hesitant to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin because of a negative stigma or fear or retribution from the medical community or hospital administrators. and.. Unlike the bill that passed out of the House Health and Human Services Committee last week, the version of HB 1267 that received a 40-28 vote on Monday was amended to still require a doctor’s prescription.

Anecdotally, I did hear that one legislator who voted yes remarked that it wasn’t their business if people were insistent that they wanted to poison themselves. Which, if you look at it in that vein, I would concede, as if someone is dead set to treat themselves with essential oils, sheep dewormer, etcetera, that sometimes you can’t save people from their own folly.

Maybe now is an appropriate time to note a good reminder of actual science; that getting vaccinated against COVID can actually help protect against getting COVID in the first place.

And if you insist on using veterinary medicine… well, at least you know you won’t have worms.